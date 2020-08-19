Crews stretched thin coping with California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people are under orders to evacuate broad areas of Northern California as some 30 wildfires blaze throughout the state, which is still coping with a blistering heat wave. State fire spokesman Will Powers says the entire state is stretched thin for crews because of the scope of the fires. Heavy smoke hung in the air throughout the San Francisco Bay Area early Wednesday. A fire in the wine country counties of Napa and Sonoma threatened at least 2,000 homes in an area that has seen three successive years of devastating fires.