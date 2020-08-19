deGrom scheduled to start for New York at Miami

New York Mets (11-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-8, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.46 ERA, .96 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting .241 as a team.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. New York leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (undisclosed), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (neck), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.