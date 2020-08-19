Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accounts

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will restrict QAnon and stop recommending that users join groups supporting it, but the company is stopping short of banning the right-wing conspiracy movement outright. Facebook said Wednesday it is banning groups and accounts associated with QAnon, U.S.-based militia groups and anarchist groups that support violence. But the company will continue allow people to post material that supports these groups _ so long as they do not otherwise violate its content policies against things like hate speech and abuse. The move has been long anticipated. Twitter announced a similar crackdown recently.