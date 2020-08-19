Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to make history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. It’s a moment intended to galvanize Democratic voters heading into the fall campaign against President Donald Trump. Wednesday night’s speech will be her second at the Democratic National Convention. But the stakes are higher than ever before as Harris tries to unite the party behind its presidential candidate, Joe Biden, while also introducing herself to a national audience who may be tuning into the campaign for the first time.