How your census response could impact school funding

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- It's not too late to submit your response for the 2020 census.

The census provides a snapshot of the nation, providing funding, resources, and representation to communities around the country.

School districts are urging you to fill out the census, as it impacts their funding.

"The census is critically important for all types of government but absolutely for school districts in that many forms of federal funding are based upon the results of the census," said Windsor Central Schools Superintendent Jason Andrews.

Within a district, the census can impact things like Title I funding, special education services, and meal and nutrition programs, which proved to be especially important throughout the pandemic.

"In our district during the period of closure, we served almost 140,000 meals. And without that federal funding through the USDA, that would not have been possible," said Andrews.

Andrews says while securing school resources is always a challenge, this year, there are even more gaps to fill.

"The state has withheld at this point, they haven't cut our aid by 20 percent, but they've withheld 20 percent of our upcoming aid payments," he said.

Due to the pandemic, districts are having to spend more on things they haven't had to in the past.

"Providing all of these different personal protective equipment, equipping the schools so that we can provide social distancing, additional cleaning protocols, all of those things cost money, significant money. There have been no additional funds to offset any of that," said Andrews.

Your census response can help students right here in the Southern Tier.

"If people take that few minutes to complete the census, they may not be thinking that it's going to impact a pre-K program or a food service program or special education services, but it really can in big ways," said Andrews.

For more information about the 2020 census and how you can respond, click here.