Ithaca City School District delays start

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Students in the Ithaca City School District will be starting school a week later than originally planned.

This comes after the Board of Education decided Tuesday to push the start date for classes from September 8th & 9th to September 14th.

Not only that, but officials say students will no longer start the school year in person, but will be learning remotely with tentative plans to begin in person instruction on October 5th.

The move is in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and delays in district construction projects caused by supply chain issues related to the virus.