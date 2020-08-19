‘Let’s roll’: London’s Heathrow urges testing at UK airports

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport, the U.K.’s busiest, has unveiled a new coronavirus testing facility that it says could halve the length of time people have to stay at home after arriving from countries on the British government’s quarantine list. The government said it wasn’t ready to give its backing to the facility but insisted that it was working with airports on how a new testing regime can reduce the 14-day quarantine period that travellers face when arriving from dozens of countries, including France, Spain and the United States. Over the past few weeks, British tourists have faced travel chaos after the government took countries off its safe list at very short notice.