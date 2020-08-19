Mali soldiers behind coup take to airwaves, promise handover

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup are promising to organize new elections after their takeover. State broadcaster ORTM aired a statement early Wednesday showing five soldiers who identified themselves as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People. Mali’s democratically elected leader gave a statement late Tuesday saying that he was stepping aside because he did not want any blood to be shed for him to stay in power. Members of the international community already have strongly condemned Tuesday’s events and have called for constitutional order to be restored.