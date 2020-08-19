Mexican students take college entrance exam amid pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of prospective students hoping to get into Mexico’s largest public university have begun taking the notoriously competitive entrance exam for the National Autonomous University of Mexico, better known as the UNAM. It was an unusual scene Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic: Lines of students wearing face masks and face shields sat at a safe distance from each other on the concrete seats of the UNAM’s soccer stadium. It was also a lonelier scene than usual: The throngs of parents and entire families normally accompany the students to mentally cheer them on, were told by the university to stay home.