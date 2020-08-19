Neighbors arrested after one fires shot during dispute

(WBNG) -- New York State Police at Oneonta arrested two neighbors after troopers responded to dispute in the town of Harpersfield, N.Y.

According to a news release, police charged 39-year-old Daniel I. Merwin of Jefferson, N.Y. with assault, a felony; menacing in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.

Police also charged 37-year-old Jeremy L. Chase of Harpersfield with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony; reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, menacing in the 2nd degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.

Authorities said troopers and the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were called to Austin Road in the town of Harpersfield after a report of a dispute and a shot being fired.

Police report the dispute between Merwin and Chase got physical. Merwin is accused of hitting Chase with a wooden fence and using his vehicle to damage an electric fence. Chase is accused of firing a gun into the ground during the dispute.

Merwin and Chase were scheduled to appear in court at a later date and were issued orders of protection against each other.