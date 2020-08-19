Pitt delays in-person classes, warns students about partying

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh is adjusting its coronavirus strategy, and delaying the start of in-person instruction. The school’s decision Wednesday came as a top university official admonished students in a stark warning about partying and ignoring social distancing. In-person instruction was to start Monday. Now, in-person instruction is delayed until Sept. 14. Pitt’s change came a day after Carnegie Mellon University said its fall semester would begin online only for undergraduates. Meanwhile, the chairman of the state Senate Education Committee had a request of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine at the end of a hearing on schools reopening Wednesday. He asked her to reverse the requirement that schoolchildren wear masks.