Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general says he is halting some operational changes until after the November election. Democrats contend that the changes threaten mail-in voting, and some states plan to file lawsuits. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would suspend his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue as DeJoy swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations. The House is pushing ahead with a vote on legislation on the Postal Service.