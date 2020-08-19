Qantas expects global travel won’t resume until mid-2021

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Qantas Airways says the pandemic cost it $2.9 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year and warns that international travel won’t resume before mid-2021. The Australian airline reported an underlying profit before tax of $89 million for the fiscal year that ended on June. Profit for the year declined more than 90% from the previous year. Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said international routes would not reopen until the middle of next year and U.S. services might depend on a COVID-19 vaccine becoming widely available. Routes would be reopened country by country, depending on virus spread.