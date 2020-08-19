Reports: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis

Multiple news outlets report that the state of Michigan has reached a $600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water. The reports say details will be released later this week. Thousands of people have sued the state for its role in the crisis, which began in 2014 when Flint switched its water source from the city of Detroit to the Flint River to save money. State officials advised the city not to use corrosion controls. Lead from pipes contaminated the water. A spokesman for the state attorney general’s office declined to confirm a settlement had been reached.