Santana homer in 10th, 5 RBIs lift Indians over Pirates 6-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a towering, three-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career high-tying five runs to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. With one out and the score tied at 3, Santana’s drive sailed high over the foul pole and landed at the top of the left field rotunda at PNC Park. The Pirates argued that the ball had curved foul, but the umpire’s call stood following a video review. Cleveland won its fourth straight game. At 4-15, Pittsburgh has the worst record in the major leagues.