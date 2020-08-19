US defense chief Esper to visit Palau, Guam and Hawaii

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to the North Pacific island nation of Palau next week, as well as to Hawaii and Guam. It will be only Esper’s second international trip since the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year, forcing him to scale back his 2020 travel plans. Guam was the scene of a lengthy U.S. Navy battle against coronavirus; the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt pulled into Guam last spring after suffering a coronavirus outbreak that killed one sailor. Palau is a rare destination for a U.S. defense secretary.