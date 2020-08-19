US hits UAE-based aviation firms with sanctions over Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on two aviation companies in the United Arab Emirates over their work for an Iranian airline. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it is imposing penalties on the two firms and the Iranian owner of one of them for providing parts and logistics services to Iran’s Mahan Air, which has been subject to U.S. counterterrorism sanctions since 2019. The new sanctions target Emirates-based Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply along with Parthia’s owner and freeze any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdiction as well as barring Americans from doing business with them.