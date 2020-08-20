Asia Today: India has record high of 69,000 more infections

NEW DELHI (AP) — India counted another record high of new coronavirus infections as it ramped up testing to more than 900,000 a day. The 69,652 new cases pushed India’s total past 2.8 million. The country also recorded 977 fatalities, raising total deaths to 53,866. COVID-19 illnesses and deaths are thought to be far higher around the world due to limited testing and other factors. India has conducted 3 million tests for the virus, but experts have urged increasing its testing capacity greatly, given India has the world’s second-highest population of 1.4 billion people.