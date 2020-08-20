Global shares retreat after Fed minutes bring reality check

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are slipping after sobriety set in on Wall Street, and the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes laid out challenges for the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks in Europe fell in early Thursday trading, while shares finished lower in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China. Investor sentiment soured after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting, showing central bankers are finding it difficult to forecast the path of the economy, as that will depend greatly on what happens with the virus. The central bank has been one of the main pillars propping up the market.