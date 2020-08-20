Aspiring UK medical students in limbo because of exam fiasco

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of graduating high school students in Britain are scrambling for university spots following the government’s disastrous decision to award final grades using an algorithm. The process was intended to replace exams canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but unfairly lowered the marks of many students and froze them out of their chosen schools. The result has been mass confusion among 18-year-olds about whether they will be heading off to college in the fall. Apiring doctors are particularly in limbo because the hands-on training medical schools provide means the number of slots can’t easily be expanded to accommodate those turned away even though their grades have since been raised and make them eligible to attend.