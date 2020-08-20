Binghamton firefighters help with OurSpace playground rebuild

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The rebuilding of the OurSpace playground is underway after the playground was burned down in June.

Binghamton Firefighters say it's their turn to help. They volunteered their time Thursday to help rebuild the playground.

The firefighters say it's important as city employees to help out whenever needed.

"It makes us feel good about what we're doing and were doing it for, and its all about, giving back, "says Binghamton Firefighter Chris Mallery.

Mallery says it was important for the firefighters to help when the fire happened and now to be part of its rebuild.