Chicago mayor defends beefed-up police presence near home

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending a beefed-up police presence near her home after a report that the police department has directed officers to arrest protesters on her block if they do not follow orders to disperse. Lightfoot says she and her family have the right to be safe and that she would do “everything to make sure that they are protected.” Lightfoot’s comments on Thursday came after a Chicago Tribune report that the police department directed officers to arrest protesters on her block and after the mayor says she talked to other mayors about the issue with other mayors.