Concern grows as Mexico president talks of investigation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s insistence on a public airing of a rapidly widening corruption scandal could complicate the investigation and open the case to criticism that it’s more about political payback than justice. The president has repeatedly said he wants the public to see details of allegations made by the former state oil company chief that have now implicated at least three former presidents and more than a dozen other politicians. In essence, the former president is accused of using bribes from a Brazilian construction company to help win the presidency and then to push through energy reforms that could benefit it.