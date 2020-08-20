Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Suzuki buried the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia tied it in the third period, Brendan Gallagher snapped a goal drought and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Flyers 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 5 to stave off elimination in the first-round playoff series. Joel Armia scored twice for the Canadiens, Phillip Danault sealed it into an empty net, and Carey Price made 26 saves. Brett Kulak and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists, and Suzuki also had a helper. Game 6 is Friday. Jakub Voracek scored twice for the Flyers — both on a five-minute power play in the second period — and added an assist, and Joel Farabee had the other goal. Carter Hart, coming off back-to-back shutouts, made 28 saves.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday. Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics. Boston shot 51% from the field and committed just seven turnovers, including two in the first three quarters. Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, and Josh Richardson added 18 points. Game 3 is Friday.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox ended their nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014. Philadelphia had won four straight after a 13-6 win to open the two-game series Tuesday. Boston held an opponent to three or fewer runs for the first time since a 5-3 win over Toronto on Aug. 9.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland’s Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh. Civale allowed just five hits and narrowly missed a shutout when Pittsburgh pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Carlos Santana hit his second three-run home run in as many games for the Indians. Domingo Santana added a bases-clearing triple as the Indians improved to a season-best six games over .500.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a towering, three-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career high-tying five runs to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. With one out and the score tied at 3, Santana’s drive sailed high over the foul pole and landed at the top of the left field rotunda at PNC Park. The Pirates argued that the ball had curved foul, but the umpire’s call stood following a video review. Cleveland won its fourth straight game. At 4-15, Pittsburgh has the worst record in the major leagues.

UNDATED (AP) — After facing a week of backlash from players, their parents, fans and others, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren attempted to elaborate on the decision to postpone football season until spring. The first-year commissioner has been criticized for a lack of transparency in how the decision to call off football this fall was made. He said the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. Warren wrote that transmission rates continue to rise at an alarming rate, there is too much unknown about the virus, recovery from infection and long-term effects and that there are concerns about contact tracing.