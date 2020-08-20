How will office life be different in a pandemic? The office you once knew is likely to look vastly different. To keep people a safe distance apart, companies are taking steps such as staggering shifts or having employees come in on alternating days. Cubicles may have higher walls or there may be partitions between desks. Kitchens and other common areas may be closed. Even with such social distancing measures, expect to wear a mask, especially when you’re not at your desk. The specific measures at your office will vary depending on the company and any local rules.