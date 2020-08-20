Obama, in scathing Trump rebuke, warns democracy on the line

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has painted a unsparing portrait of American democracy on the brink if President Donald Trump wins in November. Obama warned in a scathing, and at times emotional, address Wednesday that his successor is both unfit for office and apathetic about the nation’s founding principles. His comments during the Democratic convention amounted to a damning assessment of his successor, intended to jolt Democrats into rallying around Joe Biden and doing whatever it takes to vote. His address was also a call to action to a weary and anxious nation, particularly younger Americans frustrated with a government that may often appear out of touch with their interests.