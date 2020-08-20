IN PHOTOS: President Trump visits small town in Pennsylvania

OLD FORGE, Pa. (WBNG) -- President Donald Trump visited Old Forge, Pa. Thursday on his campaign trail. Old Forge is minutes away from Scranton, Pa.

The president held a speech at Mariotta Building Products.

Hundreds of his supporters showed up. Many of them said they support the president due to his views on law enforcement.

A few counter-protesters showed up to the event as well. It was a peaceful demonstration.

