IN PHOTOS: President Trump visits small town in Pennsylvania

IN PHOTOS: President Trump visits small town in PennsylvaniaUpdated
OLD FORGE, Pa. (WBNG) -- President Donald Trump visited Old Forge, Pa. Thursday on his campaign trail. Old Forge is minutes away from Scranton, Pa.
The president held a speech at Mariotta Building Products.
Hundreds of his supporters showed up. Many of them said they support the president due to his views on law enforcement.
A few counter-protesters showed up to the event as well. It was a peaceful demonstration.
For more political coverage, click here.