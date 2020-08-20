Islanders aim to secure series win over the Capitals

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Washington Capitals (41-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: New York leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Washington Capitals in game five. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 3-2. Alex Ovechkin scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

The Capitals are 11-12-2 against Metropolitan Division teams. Washington is second in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 48.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against Metropolitan Division opponents. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 48 goals, adding 19 assists and collecting 67 points. T.J. Oshie has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 41 total assists and has 60 points. Brock Nelson has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Capitals: Averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 6.0 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Martin Fehervary: day to day (undisclosed), Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (concussion ).

Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.