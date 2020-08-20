Israel clears protest camp ahead of pro-Netanyahu rally

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have dispersed dozens of protesters outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem ahead of a planned rally by supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Some of the protesters, including a former head of the Shin Bet internal security service, chained themselves to roadblocks before police unbound them and dragged them away on Thursday. Protesters have staged a series of demonstrations in recent weeks calling on Netanyahu to resign over corruption charges and criticizing the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. Netanyahu has vowed to remain in office, rejecting the charges against him as a “witch hunt.”