Lugo expected to start for the Mets against Marlins

New York Mets (12-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-9, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.61 ERA, .97 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 4.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami pitchers had an ERA of 4.74 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.35.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. New York leads the season series 5-1.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (undisclosed), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (neck), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.