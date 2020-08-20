Monsoon floods kill 24, injures 20

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Emergency services say relentless monsoon rains have lashed Pakistan’s most populous province overnight and during the day, killing 24 people and injuring 18. Most of the deaths were caused by collapsing roofs and walls. Many homes in rural Pakistan are made of sun-baked mud and straw or flimsy cinder bloc construction, he said. Three men died when a landslide damaged a coalmine. In the provincial capital of Lahore, the country’s cultural hub with a population of nearly 13 million people, streets were flooded and homes in the poorest areas of the city were inundated with water.