New York to host Tampa Bay Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays (16-9, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (16-8, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Yankees: James Paxton (1-1, 7.04 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team last year while averaging 9.2 hits per game.

The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs with 537 total extra base hits last year.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 5-1.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.