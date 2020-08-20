Simple Savings: Cutting costs of back to school supplies

(WBNG) -- As kids prepare to go back to school, both in person and virtually, the costs of necessary supplies can add up.

According to the National Retail Federation, families typically spend nearly eight hundred dollars on their kid's back-to-school expenses. But Bankrate.com says there are easy ways for them to save money on those supplies.

Some helpful tips the website gives are to check what supplies you already have before shopping, and to look for the advertised deals where items can sometimes be marked down to less than a dollar.

Another way to save is to comparison shop online and check for deals in more than one store to make sure you're getting the best deals on certain items.