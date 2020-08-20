Russian opposition politician Navalny poisoned, in ICU

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is on a hospital ventilator after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. His spokeswoman said on Twitter that Navalny felt unwell on a flight to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing. Kira Yarmysh said Navalny lost consciousness and must have consumed poison in the tea he drank this morning. Russia’s state news agency Tass reported the politician is in grave condition. He is the most prominent member of Russia’s opposition and has set up a network of campaign offices across Russia to pu forward opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of Russia’s ruling party.