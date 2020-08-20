Street honoring Confederate icon renamed for HBCU president

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A street in New Orleans named for the former president of the Confederacy will be renamed to honor the longtime leader of a historically Black university. New Orleans’ City Council voted Thursday to rename Jefferson Davis Parkway. It will be renamed for Norman C. Francis. Francis was the first Black graduate of the Loyola University of New Orleans School of Law. He also served as president of Xavier University of Louisiana from 1968 until 2015. The vote to rename the street for the 89-year-old Francis was unanimous. Council members also made clear they will be looking at other streets and memorials that honor Confederates.