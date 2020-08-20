Survey: Toll-road traffic still lagging pre-pandemic levels

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Traffic on some major U.S. toll roads has rebounded from lows reached during the height of the coronavirus pandemic but is still down as much as 35% or more in some states. That’s according to a survey of several states by an association of owners and operators of toll facilities. The International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association found that traffic volume dropped by more than 60% in many places. Some states have recovered to 15% to 25% below 2019 levels, while the Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority reported volume was down 53% for the first week of August.