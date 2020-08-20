TONIGHT: Biden to accept presidential nomination during final night of DNC, Here’s how to watch

(WBNG) -- Joe Biden will accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night as the nearly all-virtual convention wraps up.

The theme of the final night at the DNC is “America’s Promise.” Biden will cap the night with his acceptance speech.

Other speakers include:

Senator Cory Booker

Governor Gavin Newsom

Pete Buttigieg

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Senator Tammy Baldwin

Senator Tammy Duckworth

Senator Chris Coons

Andrew Yang

The Chicks is also scheduled to perform.

This year’s convention is mostly virtual because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It includes pre-recorded and live speeches.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24 to 27 in Charlotte. The events will be mostly virtual, with only delegates attending to conduct business.

