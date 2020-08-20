Toronto takes on Brooklyn with 2-0 series lead

Toronto Raptors (53-19, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (35-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -10; over/under is 221

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Raptors won the last matchup 104-99. Fred VanVleet scored 24 points to help lead Toronto to the win and Garrett Temple recorded 21 points in the loss for Brooklyn.

The Nets are 6-10 against Atlantic Division teams. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.1.

The Raptors are 9-5 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caris LeVert leads the Nets with 4.4 assists, and scores 18.7 points per game. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Siakam is averaging 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. VanVleet is averaging 16.1 points and three rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

Raptors: 9-1, averaging 112.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 42.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Jamal Crawford: out (hamstring), Joe Harris: out (personal).

Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.