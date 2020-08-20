Video of 2018 police action during detention shocks Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — The government has reacted with shock to released images of a fatal 2018 police intervention in which a Slovak man died after he was put in detention. Pictures show an officer sitting on his chest while the man was in distress. Justice Minister Koen Geens said “this is unseemly and totally shocking.” The Slovak man was not allowed to board a plane because he did not show a ticket and was disruptive. Security video shows him repeatedly banging his head against the wall in a detention room. Once officers came in, they put him on a bed and forcefully restricted his movements, with one officer sitting on him for a long time.