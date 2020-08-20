VINES sets up farm stand to sell produce

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments started a farm stand on the corner of Tudor and Susquehanna in Downtown Binghamton.

The stand opened in June and will run through the end of October.

VINES is selling items grown at the Urban Farm just down the street.

At the stand, customers can purchase peppers, tomatoes and other types of produce.

Kyle Rittenburg, farm manager, says the youth workers are getting experience with customer service.

"Also this year is a little different," Rittenburg said. "So it's a lot of sanitation and food safety for harvest and for selling."

The stand is open every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.