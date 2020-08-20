WHAT TO WATCH: Joe Biden’s big moment at the DNC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Party luminaries, rising stars, former presidents and presidential contenders have been making a pitch for Joe Biden over three days of an atypical convention. The presidential nominee will make his case himself Thursday night. Biden will speak from Wilmington, Delaware, as he closes out the fourth and final night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention. He will deliver his speech as the Democratic presidential nominee without a cheering crowd, a standing ovation or waves of balloons and confetti breaking over his head. He’s expected to use his speech to underline the gravity of the moment and draw on lessons from his own life.