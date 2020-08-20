WHO, UNICEF urge African countries to reopen schools safely

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization has urged that African governments should accelerate the reopening of schools, saying that the continent’s youths will suffer from prolonged closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO officials warned that poor nutrition, stress, increased exposure to violence and exploitation, and teenage pregnancies are among the problems faced by students remaining out of school in sub-Saharan Africa. Only six African countries have fully opened schools, according to a survey of 39 countries by WHO and UNICEF. Many governments closed schools as part of measures to limit the transmission of the coronavirus. Some reopened and then had to close again when virus cases broke out in the schools.