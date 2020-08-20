Young activists meet Merkel to press case for climate action

BERLIN (AP) — Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg is meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to press demands for tougher action to curb climate change. Thunberg and youth activists from Germany and Belgium arrived at the chancellery for a 90-minute meeting Thursday. It is the first high-profile meeting the youth activists have held with a world leader since the start of the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months. In a letter sent to world leaders last month, they called for numerous measures including ending financing for oil and gas projects, including all forms of greenhouse emissions in reduction targets and setting binding carbon budgets.