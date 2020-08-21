Global shares track Wall Street gains amid vaccine hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remain about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. Benchmarks in France and Germany rose in early Friday trading, while the index in Britain fell. Asian indexes, except for Australia, finished higher. The rally echoed the gains on Wall Street, led by big technology companies that are benefiting from people staying home. Reports that Pfizer’s vaccine is on track to seek October regulatory review boosted sentiments, although uncertainty about global growth remains. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said they will take a vaccine candidate into final-stage testing.