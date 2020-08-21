Beau knows: Isles use structure, young skill to advance

The New York Islanders are into the second round of the NHL playoffs for the second consecutive year on the strength of their trademark structure and plenty of young skill players. Barry Trotz coached the Islanders past the team he led to the Stanley Cup in 2018 by getting them to play to their identity in four of five games. That identity puts New York in strong position whether it next faces the Boston Bruins or Philadelphia Flyers. Talented playmakers like Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Barzal give the Islanders the kind of firepower to go even deeper in the postseason.