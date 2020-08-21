 Skip to Content

Belarus authorities raise pressure on protest leaders

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authorities have detained a leader of striking factory workers and threatened protesters with criminal charges in a bid to stem massive protests challenging the extension of the 26-year rule of the country’s authoritarian president. President Alexander Lukashenko accused the U.S. of fomenting the unrest and vowed Friday to see a quick end to protests. Belarusian investigators also summoned several leading opposition activists for questioning as part of a criminal probe into the creation of a coordination council intended to facilitate the transition of power.  In a bid to halt strikes at factories across Belarus, Lukashenko warned that the participants would face dismissal and ordered law enforcement agencies to protect factory managers from opposition pressure.

Associated Press

