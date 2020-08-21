Binghamton University student makes petition for pedestrian path near off-campus housing

VESTAL (WBNG) -- One Binghamton University student has started a petition for a pedestrian path to be made on Plaza Drive and Oxford Place.

Her goal is to make it safer for students walking home at night from campus.

One of her reasons is since buses are limiting the number of riders, due to COVID-19, students that live near the intersection will likely start walking to campus.

Shelli Cohen, BU junior, says she was in contact with the Vestal Town Board before starting the petition.

After not hearing back for awhile, Cohen says starting the petition would show how this is issue is important to the Vestal community.

"We are students are members of the Vestal community," Cohen said. "We register to vote here. We use our voices. We engage in the community."

We reached out to the Vestal Town Board and they said they are aware of this petition.