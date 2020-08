COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- According to 511 NY, one lane is blocked off from a crash on I-88 eastbound.

511 NY says the crash occurred around 6:05 a.m. at exit 5 in the area of Martin Hill Road. They also say this is a crash with injuries.

Broome County Dispatch tells 12 News one car is involved and State Police are on the scene.

According to 511 NY, one lane is blocked near the exit ramps.

Stay with 12 News as we follow this developing story.