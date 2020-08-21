Fatal ATV crash in Delaware County claims life of 15-year-old boy

WALTON (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a teenager from the Bronx has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Deputies from Delaware County and members of the Walton Fire Department responded to a report of an ATV accident Friday afternoon around 12:45 P.M.

The accident took place on Cayuga Trail Road.

Officials say the 15-year old victim was riding along Iroquois Trail Road when he lost control of the ATV, running off the road and colliding with a tree. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A witness transported him to a residence on Cayuga Trail Road and called 911. The victim was later airlifted to the UHS Delaware Valley Hospital where he died of sustained injuries from the crash.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond wants to remind other recreational vehicle drivers that it is both unlawful and incredibly dangerous to operate all-terrain vehicles on public highways, as they are not designed for those types of road surfaces.