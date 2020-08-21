Fixing Pennsylvania mail-in vote glitches goes down to wire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With barely three weeks to go before counties can begin mailing out ballots, lawsuits are filling the vacuum of action to fix problems or ambiguities with Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting laws. Closed-door talks between Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and lawmakers are showing more signs of disagreement than agreement in the shadow of a high-stakes presidential campaign in the premier battleground state. Nothing will pass without a bipartisan compromise, and lawmakers pin the first week of September as the latest that something should pass before the Nov. 3 election. Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa says talks are slow, as lawmakers wait to see if the courts will clear up issues where Republicans and Democrats disagree.